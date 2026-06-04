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Kinoafisha Films Momo Momo, 2025 Screening times in Aktau

Momo, 2025 Screening times in Aktau

Tickets
All about film
Today 4 Mon 8 Tue 9 Wed 10
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, RU
15:40 from 3000 ₸ 17:40 from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
16:20 from 2600 ₸
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