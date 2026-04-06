Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Super Mario Galaxy Super Mario Galaxy, 2026 Screening times in Aktau

Super Mario Galaxy, 2026 Screening times in Aktau

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 6 Tomorrow 7 Wed 8
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Super Mario Galaxy? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, RU
13:40 from 1900 ₸ 14:40 from 2100 ₸ 15:30 from 2100 ₸ 16:40 from 2100 ₸ 17:20 from 2100 ₸ 18:50 from 2300 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
14:40 from 2100 ₸ 18:30 from 2300 ₸ 20:20 from 2300 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, RU
14:30 from 900 ₸ 16:20 from 1000 ₸
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Taptym-au seni 3
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Erekshe
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Ready or Not: Here I Come
Ready or Not: Here I Come
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller, Comedy
Woodwalkers 2
Woodwalkers 2
2026, Austria / Belgium / Germany / Italy, Family, Fantasy
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
The Mortuary Assistant
The Mortuary Assistant
2026, USA, Horror
Huntington
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more