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Kinoafisha Films Disclosure Day Disclosure Day, 2026 Screening times in Aktau

Disclosure Day, 2026 Screening times in Aktau

Tickets
All about film
Today 17
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, RU
00:00 from 3000 ₸
Michael
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Papasynyn qyzy
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Evolution
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Curly Burly
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Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
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Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe
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The Backrooms
The Backrooms
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Iggy the Eagle
Iggy the Eagle
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In the Grey
In the Grey
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Kholop 3
Kholop 3
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Кассандра
Кассандра
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