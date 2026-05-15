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Kinoafisha Films Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie, 2026 Screening times in Aktau

Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie, 2026 Screening times in Aktau

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Today 15
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
13:10 from 2400 ₸ 15:20 from 2800 ₸ 17:30 from 2800 ₸
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