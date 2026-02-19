Menu
Kinoafisha
Aktau, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Skazka o tsare Saltane
Skazka o tsare Saltane, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
Skazka o tsare Saltane, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about film
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Атырау
Today
19
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau)
g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, RU
14:30
from 2600 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Now Playing
New Releases
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller, Drama
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Zhelezo
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Grieving
2025, Italy, Horror, Thriller
Uvolit Zhoru
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree