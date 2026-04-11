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Kinoafisha Films Moya sobaka - kosmonavt Moya sobaka - kosmonavt, 2026 Screening times in Aktau

Moya sobaka - kosmonavt, 2026 Screening times in Aktau

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, RU
11:40 from 1200 ₸
Nar Cinema TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, RU
14:10 from 1200 ₸ 16:15 from 1400 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, RU
12:40 from 800 ₸
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