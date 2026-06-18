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Kinoafisha Films Toy Story 5 Toy Story 5, 2026 Screening times in Aktau

Toy Story 5, 2026 Screening times in Aktau

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 18
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D
15:50 from 1900 ₸ 17:40 from 1900 ₸ 19:30 from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, KZ
16:00 from 3000 ₸ 17:50 from 3000 ₸
2D, RU
15:40 from 3000 ₸ 16:30 from 3000 ₸ 17:30 from 3000 ₸ 19:20 from 3400 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, KZ
15:50 from 2600 ₸ 17:40 from 2600 ₸ 19:30 from 3000 ₸
2D, RU
15:20 from 2600 ₸ 17:10 from 2600 ₸ 19:00 from 3000 ₸
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