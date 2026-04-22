Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Michael Michael, 2026 Screening times in Aktau

Michael, 2026 Screening times in Aktau

Tickets
All about film
Today 22 Tomorrow 23
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Michael? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, RU
21:00 from 2000 ₸ 23:15 from 2000 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, RU
21:00 from 3400 ₸ 21:20 from 15000 ₸ 23:20 from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
21:30 from 3200 ₸
Перiште
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Tuysqan
Tuysqan
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Нелегал. Через Мексику
Нелегал. Через Мексику
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Mushel zhas
Mushel zhas
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
2026, USA, Horror
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
2026, USA / Uzbekistan, Action, Adventure, History
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Көлеңке
Көлеңке
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more