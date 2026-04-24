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Mushel zhas
Mushel zhas, 2026 Screening times in Aksay
Mushel zhas, 2026 Screening times in Aksay
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinema Park
g. Aksay, ul. Molodezhnaya, 13, TTs «Jarsuat», 3 etazh
2D
20:00
from 2200 ₸
21:40
from 2200 ₸
23:20
from 2200 ₸
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