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Moshenniki
Moshenniki, 2026 Screening times in Aksay
Moshenniki, 2026 Screening times in Aksay
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Уральск
Today
6
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Kinoplexx Uralsk
g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, RU
21:40
from 1700 ₸
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