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Kinoafisha Films Moshenniki Moshenniki, 2026 Screening times in Aksay

Moshenniki, 2026 Screening times in Aksay

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Уральск

Today 6
Format
Group Screenings
Kinoplexx Uralsk g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, RU
21:40 from 1700 ₸
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