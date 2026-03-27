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Taptym-au seni 3
Taptym-au seni 3, 2026 Screening times in Aksay
Taptym-au seni 3, 2026 Screening times in Aksay
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Today
27
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RU
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinema Park
g. Aksay, ul. Molodezhnaya, 13, TTs «Jarsuat», 3 etazh
2D
00:10
from 2200 ₸
2D, RU
22:20
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