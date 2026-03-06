Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes, 2026 Screening times in Aksay
About
Showtimes
Posters
All about film
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Уральск
Today
6
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Kinoplexx Uralsk
g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, KZ
18:00
from 2400 ₸
19:30
from 2400 ₸
22:00
from 2400 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
