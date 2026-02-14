Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi, 2025 Screening times in Aksay

Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi, 2025 Screening times in Aksay

Tickets
All about film
Today 14
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinema Park g. Aksay, ul. Molodezhnaya, 13, TTs «Jarsuat», 3 etazh
2D
17:20 from 2200 ₸ 19:15 from 2200 ₸ 21:10 from 2200 ₸ 23:05 from 2200 ₸
Crime 101
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Wuthering Heights
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Tastamashy, ana!
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
GOAT
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more