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Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie, 2026 Screening times in Aksay
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie, 2026 Screening times in Aksay
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinema Park
g. Aksay, ul. Molodezhnaya, 13, TTs «Jarsuat», 3 etazh
2D
18:00
from 2200 ₸
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