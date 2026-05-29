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In the Grey
In the Grey, 2025 Screening times in Aksay
In the Grey, 2025 Screening times in Aksay
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinema Park
g. Aksay, ul. Molodezhnaya, 13, TTs «Jarsuat», 3 etazh
2D
19:45
from 2200 ₸
21:35
from 2200 ₸
23:25
from 2200 ₸
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