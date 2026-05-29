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Kinoafisha Films In the Grey In the Grey, 2025 Screening times in Aksay

In the Grey, 2025 Screening times in Aksay

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Today 29
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinema Park g. Aksay, ul. Molodezhnaya, 13, TTs «Jarsuat», 3 etazh
2D
19:45 from 2200 ₸ 21:35 from 2200 ₸ 23:25 from 2200 ₸
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