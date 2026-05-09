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Mortal Kombat II
Mortal Kombat II, 2026 Screening times in Aksay
Mortal Kombat II, 2026 Screening times in Aksay
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinema Park
g. Aksay, ul. Molodezhnaya, 13, TTs «Jarsuat», 3 etazh
2D
16:30
from 1800 ₸
18:40
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20:05
from 2200 ₸
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from 2200 ₸
22:15
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