Menu
Kinoafisha
Zhetysay, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Mushel zhas
Mushel zhas, 2026 Screening times in
5 May 2026
Mushel zhas Showtimes – 5 May 2026 Screenings in
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
29
Tomorrow
30
Fri
1
Sat
2
Sun
3
Mon
4
Tue
5
Wed
6
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Mushel zhas?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoalem
g. Zhetysay, ul. Auezova, 16
2D
18:30
from 2400 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mushel zhas
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Yooz
2025, China / Iran, Animation
Men ushin omir sur
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
2026, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree