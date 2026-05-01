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Mortal Kombat II
Mortal Kombat II, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan
2 June 2026
Mortal Kombat II Showtimes – 2 June 2026 Screenings in Turkistan
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Prime Cinema
160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D
10:00
from 1500 ₸
14:00
from 1500 ₸
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