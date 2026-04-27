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Kinoafisha Films Перiште Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Taraz 29 April 2026

Перiште Showtimes – 29 April 2026 Screenings in Taraz

Tickets
All about film
Today 27 Tomorrow 28 Wed 29
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Premier Kazakhstan g. Taraz, pr. Abaya, 111
2D, RU
21:00 from 1600 ₸ 22:45 from 1600 ₸
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Перiште
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Mushel zhas
Mushel zhas
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Panda Plan 2
Panda Plan 2
2026, China, Action, Comedy, Family
Көлеңке
Көлеңке
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
2026, USA, Horror
Zolushka. Tayna tryoh zhelaniy
Zolushka. Tayna tryoh zhelaniy
2026, Russia, Animation
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