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The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2, 2026 Screening times in Taraz
7 May 2026
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Showtimes – 7 May 2026 Screenings in Taraz
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Premier Kazakhstan
g. Taraz, pr. Abaya, 111
2D, RU
16:45
from 1600 ₸
21:15
from 1600 ₸
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