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Tuysqan
Tuysqan, 2026 Screening times in Talgar
22 April 2026
Tuysqan Showtimes – 22 April 2026 Screenings in Talgar
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17
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18
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21
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22
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
KINOMAN
ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, KZ
13:00
from 1800 ₸
20:15
from 2000 ₸
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