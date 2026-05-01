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Over Your Dead Body
Over Your Dead Body, 2026 Screening times in Talgar
17 May 2026
Over Your Dead Body Showtimes – 17 May 2026 Screenings in Talgar
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
KINOMAN
ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, RU
23:55
from 2200 ₸
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