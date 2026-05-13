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Men ushin omir sur
Men ushin omir sur, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
14 May 2026
Men ushin omir sur Showtimes – 14 May 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
15:00
from 2100 ₸
2D, KZ
10:40
from 1900 ₸
14:00
from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
19:10
from 2300 ₸
2D, KZ
10:10
from 1900 ₸
18:10
from 2300 ₸
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