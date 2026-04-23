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Kinoafisha Films Mushel zhas Mushel zhas, 2026 Screening times in Satbayev 28 April 2026

Mushel zhas Showtimes – 28 April 2026 Screenings in Satbayev

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Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Esentay Satpaev, ulitsa Panina, 1
2D
12:25 from 1100 ₸ 22:15 from 1100 ₸
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mushel zhas
Mushel zhas
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
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Lee Cronin's The Mummy
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
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Көлеңке
Көлеңке
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Перiште
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
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