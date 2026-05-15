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Zhdun 2
Zhdun 2, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar
20 May 2026
Zhdun 2 Showtimes – 20 May 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D
12:05
from 2300 ₸
13:10
from 1800 ₸
17:15
from 2100 ₸
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