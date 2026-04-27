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Kinoafisha Films Michael Michael, 2026 Screening times in Kulsary 29 April 2026

Michael Showtimes – 29 April 2026 Screenings in Kulsary

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Today 27 Tomorrow 28 Wed 29
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Qaisar Park Cinema g. Kulsary, ul. Sarieva, 16
2D, RU
12:20 from 3000 ₸ 14:10 from 3000 ₸ 17:10 from 3000 ₸
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