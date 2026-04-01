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Kinoafisha Films The Devil Wears Prada 2 The Devil Wears Prada 2, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda 1 May 2026

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Showtimes – 1 May 2026 Screenings in Karaganda

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 30 Fri 1 Sat 2 Sun 3
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Devil Wears Prada 2? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 4 Tair g. Karaganda, TRTs Tair, ul. Kosmonavtov, st1/29
2D, RU
19:40 from 3400 ₸ 22:00 from 3400 ₸
Sary Arka cinema Tair g. Karaganda, ul. Kosmonavtov, 1V
2D, RU
18:40 from 3400 ₸ 21:00 from 3400 ₸
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