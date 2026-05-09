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Kinoafisha Films The Devil Wears Prada 2 The Devil Wears Prada 2, 2026 Screening times in Fort-Shevchenko 10 May 2026

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Showtimes – 10 May 2026 Screenings in Fort-Shevchenko

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Fort-Shevchenko, ul. Baymaganbet Mayauly, stroenie 19
2D, RU
18:55 from 1100 ₸
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