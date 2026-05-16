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Псих
Псих, 2026 Screening times in Astana
17 May 2026
Псих Showtimes – 17 May 2026 Screenings in Astana
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
14:30
from 2000 ₸
18:15
from 2400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
16:40
from 3200 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
10:25
from 2000 ₸
16:25
from 3000 ₸
20:05
from 3800 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, KZ
10:00
from 2600 ₸
14:05
from 2800 ₸
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