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Kinoafisha Films Over Your Dead Body Over Your Dead Body, 2026 Screening times in Astana 19 May 2026

Over Your Dead Body Showtimes – 19 May 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 18 Tomorrow 19 Wed 20
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
16:50 from 2200 ₸ 17:35 from 2200 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, RU
11:30 from 1700 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, RU
12:30 from 15000 ₸
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