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Kinoafisha Films Hotya by kinoda 4 Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in 26 May 2026

Hotya by kinoda 4 Showtimes – 26 May 2026 Screenings in

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
KINO PLUS ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
10:00 from 1200 ₸
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