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Kinoafisha Films Qara Qara, 2026 Screening times in 12 May 2026

Qara Showtimes – 12 May 2026 Screenings in

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
KINO PLUS ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
22:25 from 2500 ₸
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