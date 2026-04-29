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Kinoafisha Films Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz, 2026 Screening times in 6 May 2026

Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz Showtimes – 6 May 2026 Screenings in

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
KINO PLUS ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
12:30 from 1500 ₸
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