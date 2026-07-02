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Black Box
Showtimes for Black Box (2026) in today
Showtimes for Black Box (2026) in today
Black Box
Thriller
2026 / USA
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Showtimes for Black Box in on 2 July 2026
KINO PLUS
ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
21:50
from 2500 ₸
Showtimes for Black Box in on 3 July 2026
KINO PLUS
ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
18:35
from 2000 ₸
21:50
from 2500 ₸
Showtimes for Black Box in on 4 July 2026
KINO PLUS
ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
18:35
from 2000 ₸
Showtimes for Black Box in on 5 July 2026
KINO PLUS
ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
18:25
from 2000 ₸
21:40
from 2500 ₸
Showtimes for Black Box in on 6 July 2026
KINO PLUS
ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
18:25
from 2000 ₸
21:40
from 2500 ₸
Showtimes for Black Box in on 7 July 2026
KINO PLUS
ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
18:25
from 2000 ₸
21:40
from 2500 ₸
Showtimes for Black Box in on 8 July 2026
KINO PLUS
ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
18:35
from 2000 ₸
21:50
from 2500 ₸
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
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