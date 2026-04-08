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Moshenniki
Moshenniki, 2026 Screening times in
10 April 2026
Moshenniki Showtimes – 10 April 2026 Screenings in
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
KINO PLUS
ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
21:20
from 2500 ₸
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