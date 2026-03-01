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Kinoafisha Films Taptym-au seni 3 Taptym-au seni 3, 2026 Screening times in 1 April 2026

Taptym-au seni 3 Showtimes – 1 April 2026 Screenings in

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 27 Sat 28 Sun 29 Mon 30 Tue 31 Wed 1
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
KINO PLUS ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
15:00 from 1500 ₸
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