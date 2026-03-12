Menu
Films
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino, 2026 Screening times in
15 March 2026
Chernyy dvor v kino Showtimes – 15 March 2026 Screenings in
Today
12
Tomorrow
13
Sat
14
Sun
15
Mon
16
Tue
17
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
KINO PLUS
ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
21:15
from 2500 ₸
23:30
from 2500 ₸
