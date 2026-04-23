Menu
Kinoafisha
Zhitikara, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Panda Plan 2
Panda Plan 2, 2026 Screening times in
24 April 2026
Panda Plan 2 Showtimes – 24 April 2026 Screenings in
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about film
Today
23
Tomorrow
24
Sat
25
Sun
26
Mon
27
Tue
28
Wed
29
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Panda Plan 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
KINO PLUS
ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
14:30
from 1500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Panda Plan 2
2026, China, Action, Comedy, Family
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
2026, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree