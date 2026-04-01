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Panda Plan 2
Panda Plan 2, 2026 Screening times in
20 April 2026
Panda Plan 2 Showtimes – 20 April 2026 Screenings in
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
KINO PLUS
ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
14:00
from 1500 ₸
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