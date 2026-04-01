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Kinoafisha Films Handbok för superhjältar Handbok för superhjältar, 2025 Screening times in 14 April 2026

Handbok för superhjältar Showtimes – 14 April 2026 Screenings in

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 9 Fri 10 Sat 11 Sun 12 Mon 13 Tue 14
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Handbok för superhjältar? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
KINO PLUS ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
18:00 from 2000 ₸
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