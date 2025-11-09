Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Zhezduha Koreyada Zhezduha Koreyada, 2025 Screening times in

Zhezduha Koreyada, 2025 Screening times in

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 9 Mon 10 Tue 11 Wed 12
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Zhezduha Koreyada? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
KINO PLUS ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
11:30 from 1200 ₸ 20:40 from 2000 ₸
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Daddy's Daughters. Mom is Back
Daddy's Daughters. Mom is Back
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
The Truce
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Gold'n Rahat
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more