Menu
Kinoafisha
Zhitikara, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Primate
Primate, 2026 Screening times in
20 January 2026
Primate Showtimes – 20 January 2026 Screenings in
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
All about film
Today
10
Tomorrow
11
Mon
12
Tue
13
Wed
14
Thu
15
Fri
16
Sat
17
Sun
18
Mon
19
Tue
20
Wed
21
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Primate?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
KINO PLUS
ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
16:00
from 1500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree