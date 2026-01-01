Menu
Kinoafisha
Zhitikara, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Playdate
Playdate, 2025 Screening times in
26 January 2026
Playdate Showtimes – 26 January 2026 Screenings in
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
All about film
Tomorrow
22
Fri
23
Sat
24
Sun
25
Mon
26
Tue
27
Wed
28
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Playdate?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
KINO PLUS
ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
11:00
from 1200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Adulthood
2025, USA, Comedy, Crime, Drama
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Fleak
2025, Finland / France / Malaysia / Poland, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree