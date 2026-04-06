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Kinoafisha Films Super Mario Galaxy Super Mario Galaxy, 2026 Screening times in 6 April 2026

Super Mario Galaxy Showtimes – 6 April 2026 Screenings in

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 6 Tomorrow 7 Wed 8
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Super Mario Galaxy? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
KINO PLUS ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
14:00 from 1500 ₸ 18:00 from 2000 ₸
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