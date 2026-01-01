Menu
Kinoafisha
Zhitikara, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Adulthood
Adulthood, 2025 Screening times in
22 January 2026
Adulthood Showtimes – 22 January 2026 Screenings in
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Filming locations
Facts
All about film
Tomorrow
22
Fri
23
Sat
24
Sun
25
Mon
26
Tue
27
Wed
28
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Adulthood?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
KINO PLUS
ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
11:00
from 1200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Adulthood
2025, USA, Comedy, Crime, Drama
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Fleak
2025, Finland / France / Malaysia / Poland, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree