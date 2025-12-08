Menu
Kinoafisha
Zhitikara, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas, 2025 Screening times in
8 December 2025
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas Showtimes – 8 December 2025 Screenings in
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Tomorrow
5
Sat
6
Sun
7
Mon
8
Tue
9
Wed
10
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for A Mouse Hunt for Christmas?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
KINO PLUS
ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
17:30
from 1500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
2025, Norway, Family, Comedy
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree