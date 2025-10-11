Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Керексин Керексин, 2025 Screening times in

Керексин, 2025 Screening times in

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 11 Sun 12 Mon 13 Tue 14 Wed 15
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Керексин? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
KINO PLUS ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
11:00 from 1200 ₸
Hell House LLC: Lineage
Hell House LLC: Lineage
2025, USA, Horror
Ифрит 2
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Afterburn
Afterburn
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Action
Керексин
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more