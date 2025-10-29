Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película, 2025 Screening times in 29 October 2025

La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película Showtimes – 29 October 2025 Screenings in

Tickets
All about animated film
Thu 23 Fri 24 Sat 25 Sun 26 Mon 27 Tue 28 Wed 29
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
KINO PLUS ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
13:15 from 1500 ₸ 17:00 from 1500 ₸
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Ифрит 2
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more