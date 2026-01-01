Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Charlie the Wonderdog Charlie the Wonderdog, 2026 Screening times in

Charlie the Wonderdog, 2026 Screening times in

Tickets
All about animated film
Thu 29 Fri 30 Sat 31 Sun 1 Mon 2 Tue 3 Wed 4
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Charlie the Wonderdog? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
KINO PLUS ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
18:15 from 2000 ₸
Mercy
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Fleak
Fleak
2025, Finland / France / Malaysia / Poland, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Adulthood
Adulthood
2025, USA, Comedy, Crime, Drama
Taube
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Playdate
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more