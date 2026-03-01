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Hoppers
Hoppers, 2026 Screening times in
25 March 2026
Hoppers Showtimes – 25 March 2026 Screenings in
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
KINO PLUS
ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
14:30
from 1500 ₸
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